Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 2,908 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,684,000 after acquiring an additional 822,797 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $164.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.