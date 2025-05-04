1,127 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Banque de Luxembourg S.A.

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,452,000 after purchasing an additional 96,637 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its position in PayPal by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 74,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

