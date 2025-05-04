Bastion Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 107,689 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. RingCentral accounts for about 2.5% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of RingCentral as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 550,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 134,928 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,055,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in RingCentral by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 185,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,774.40. The trade was a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

