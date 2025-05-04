Banque de Luxembourg S.A. Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.3% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,809 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,156. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.43.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

