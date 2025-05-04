Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 48,583 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 48,583 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.88% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $159.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.18 and a 1-year high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTS. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.25.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

