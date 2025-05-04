Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,395 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.85% of Provident Financial Services worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 90,238 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 283,879 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 88,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFS

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.