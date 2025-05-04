Beaconlight Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Beaconlight Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,219 shares during the quarter. Maplebear accounts for about 1.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 182.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 272,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 176,137 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Maplebear by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Trading Up 13.6 %

Maplebear stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CART. BTIG Research raised shares of Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Maplebear

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.