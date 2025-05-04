33,046 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. GrafTech International comprises about 0.0% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

