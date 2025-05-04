Brown Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

