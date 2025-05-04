Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,150,429 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,109,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 12.00% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $3,006,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

