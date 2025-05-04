AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 148,964 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,964 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of HealthEquity worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,304,089,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,728,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,568,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ HQY opened at $90.58 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.