5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 1st

QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, Cadence Design Systems, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $12.87 on Thursday, reaching $135.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,397,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,913,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.06. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $32.78. 28,355,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,023,354. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.18. 4,625,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,192,103. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.80. 571,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,587. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.20 and its 200-day moving average is $282.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.42. 1,414,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.29. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

