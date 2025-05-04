Lido Advisors LLC Buys 580 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

