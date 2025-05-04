AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,824 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $28,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 699,177 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,421,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,972,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,499,000 after purchasing an additional 387,178 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

WEC opened at $108.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

