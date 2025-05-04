Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 717.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,808 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 180,519 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 950,793 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 266,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 162,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 500,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 329,569 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.06 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

