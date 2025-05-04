Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $10.30 Million Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 277,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 288,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AB. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

AB stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

