Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SU opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

