Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lowered by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.08, for a total value of $82,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,217.72. This trade represents a 21.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,182. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $491.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $418.60 and a 1 year high of $555.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $587.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.31.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

