Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $224.28 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.93.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $271.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.