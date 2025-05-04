Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,313 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,143. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.95.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $529.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.67 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

