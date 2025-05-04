Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,313 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $529.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $504.32 and a 200-day moving average of $533.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $379.67 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

