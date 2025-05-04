Benchstone Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Benchstone Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,000. Salesforce makes up 2.2% of Benchstone Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.56.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $275.21 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.70.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Millham sold 979 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $248,333.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,492.42. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,714. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

