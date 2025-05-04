Bellevue Group AG Cuts Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bellevue Group AG reduced its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,849 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 1,178.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,711,000 after buying an additional 979,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,159,000 after buying an additional 485,102 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOCS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $113,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,062.74. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,841,610. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.69.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.