Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,459,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,881 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $383,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $80.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.08.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

