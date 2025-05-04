Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,727,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $62.33 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. The trade was a 3.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,880. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,890 shares of company stock worth $2,027,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

