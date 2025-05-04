Bellevue Group AG Reduces Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,713 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,616 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $344,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 218,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,609.50. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $103,901.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,963.60. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,660 shares of company stock worth $3,124,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.