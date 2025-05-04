Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC Buys 8,254 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 611,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels makes up approximately 4.3% of Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $96,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in H. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,136,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 679,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,677,000 after buying an additional 480,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $61,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $43,953,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 978.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,861 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H opened at $123.00 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

