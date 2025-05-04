Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 916,752 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,752 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.44% of First Horizon worth $46,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Ategra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 628,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,247.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 312,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 289,536 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $75,485,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,970,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,115,000 after buying an additional 1,130,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.03.

First Horizon Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

