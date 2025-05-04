Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 479,984 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $37,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $131.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.70.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

