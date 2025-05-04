Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 280,304 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,304 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.32% of TechnipFMC worth $38,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,119,825.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.3 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.