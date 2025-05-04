Ancora Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of PHINIA worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,866,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,650 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in PHINIA by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,417,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,261,000 after acquiring an additional 342,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,653,000 after purchasing an additional 253,345 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at $6,874,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHINIA by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,120,000 after purchasing an additional 110,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHINIA Stock Up 3.6 %

PHIN stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $57.23.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. PHINIA’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,588.78. The trade was a 2.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHIN shares. CL King began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHINIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

