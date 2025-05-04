Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,583 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $64,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $217.55 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $145.75 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.