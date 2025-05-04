Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares during the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,114.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,244,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,052,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,988,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $119.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

