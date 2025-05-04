Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 37,319 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,319 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $57,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $267.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.80.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.64.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

