Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,644 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $55,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,834,000 after purchasing an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,648,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Shares of PSX opened at $107.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

