Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 283,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,267,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.14% of Ferguson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,247,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,371,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,858,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 40.84%.

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Ferguson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

