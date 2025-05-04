Beck Bode LLC Sells 7,208 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 237,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $100.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

