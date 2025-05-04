LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Position Lessened by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,359 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for approximately 6.1% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned 0.56% of LPL Financial worth $135,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,740,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,635,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.83.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $333.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $384.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

