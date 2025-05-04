The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Lifted by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 827.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,734,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 5.8% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $128,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,536,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $783,838.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,041 shares of company stock worth $41,072,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

