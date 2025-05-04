Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,961 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $13,317,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

CHDN opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Churchill Downs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

