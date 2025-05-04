ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,707.84. This represents a 43.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 10,875 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $30,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,887 shares in the company, valued at $218,862.47. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,277 shares of company stock valued at $434,192 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.84.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. Research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

