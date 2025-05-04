ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of California Resources worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in California Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in California Resources by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in California Resources by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 24,981 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on California Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Resources news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.71%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

