Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,130 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $225.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average is $207.88. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

