Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,130 Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Talen Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TLN opened at $225.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.93 and its 200-day moving average is $207.88. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $258.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Talen Energy Profile
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
Featured Articles
