AlTi Global Inc. Takes $633,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $184.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.