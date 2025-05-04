Accredited Wealth Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,760,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,147,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after buying an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after buying an additional 2,796,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 167,435 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.15.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $122.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

