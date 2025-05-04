Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 176 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,127.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7,192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,038.07. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

