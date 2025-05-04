CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $48,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 336,462 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,786,000 after buying an additional 145,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $357.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -183.22 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

