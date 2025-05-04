Keel Point LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,226,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,604,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 26,669,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,559 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,440,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.