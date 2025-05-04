Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Cut by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 545,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,198 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $54,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,216,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,575,000 after buying an additional 148,031 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,030,000 after purchasing an additional 396,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,086,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,240,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after purchasing an additional 428,184 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,749,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,117,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Baird R W raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. The trade was a 19.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $110.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

