AlTi Global Inc. Buys Shares of 39,309 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 141,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,439,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 50,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 398,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 8.4 %

COWZ opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.97.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

